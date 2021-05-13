BALTIMORE (WJZ) — There has been a contentious back and forth between Maryland’s Governor and Baltimore City’s Mayor, however those disagreements were put aside when both parties met for a meeting on Thursday that they called productive.
Governor Larry Hogan and Mayor Brandon Scott had publicly criticized each other about Baltimore's crime problems but after Thursday's meeting, both parties seemed hopeful they could work together to find solutions.
“I’ve been the Governor for six years and this is my fourth Mayor to come into my office and talk about a crime plan and I would say, I was very impressed that the Mayor had actually put a lot of effort and thought into it and we want him to be successful,” said Governor Hogan.
Crime in Baltimore has gone up since 2020. Two Asian women were recently attacked in West Baltimore and this month, an Israeli man, was murdered as he visited the City for the first time. Efraim Gordon’s cousin expressed the family’s devastation.
"We are just broken and shattered in every kind of way," said Sarah Marshall.
At one point Tuesday, Baltimore Police reported three shootings, in three separate districts, in approximately three minutes. Police say there was also a quadruple shooting on West Lexington Street that same day.
The Mayor’s office said they talked about how the Governor can help with issues like stopping violent repeat offenders.
A statement from the Mayor’s office reads, “Curing the violence epidemic in Baltimore requires broad coordination and commitment from city, state, and federal partners. Today’s meeting was a step in the right direction, and the Mayor hopes meaningful action will soon follow.”
"I thought the Mayor had some very good ideas. We're looking forward to following up and in assisting them in whatever way we can," said Governor Hogan.