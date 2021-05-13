BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Maryland Department of Health announced on Thursday that they have surpassed a major COVID-19 response milestone, administering over 10 million tests since the beginning of the pandemic.
"In just over a year, our statewide testing program has delivered on our promise that every Marylander who wants or needs a COVID-19 test can get one, without cost or barriers," said MDH Secretary Dennis R. Schrader. "We continue to serve Marylanders statewide with innovative testing solutions to help stay one step ahead of the variant strains as we vaccinate more people and we thank the COVID-19 Testing Task Force for leading the charge.
COVID-19 testing efforts for Maryland began in March 2020 with the opening of drive-through testing at Vehicle Emissions Inspection sites in Anne Arundel, Charles, and Harford Counties. Maryland’s testing program has grown to more than 300 active daily testing sites statewide with more than 25,000 COVID-19 tests conducted daily.
"Maryland continues to demonstrate how to effectively use testing and contact tracing to fight COVID-19," said Jon Weinstein, director of the Maryland Department of Health's COVID-19 Testing Task Force. "We are committed to continuing to bring testing into the heart of the communities we serve as we work together with local partners to put an end to this pandemic."
Because no vaccine is 100 percent effective, even fully vaccinated individuals are encouraged to be tested for COVID-19 if they show symptoms or suspect exposure. To find a COVID-19 testing site near you, visit covidtest.maryland.gov.
