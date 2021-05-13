ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Due to the Colonial Pipeline cyberattack, some gas shortages have been reported in parts of the East Coast even though the pipeline is back online as of 5 p.m. Wednesday.
The Maryland State Fire Marshal’s office issued safety tips as some motorists were seen filling up Rubbermaid bins and plastic bags with gasoline.READ MORE: Maryland Department Of Health Reaches COVID-19 Response Milestone, 10 Million Tests Administered
Officials said gas should only be placed in approved containers.
“Gasoline should only be placed into a vehicle directly or into an approved container,” State Fire Marshal Brian S. Geraci stated. “You’re not only endangering yourself but the other drivers around you when you place large quantities of gasoline in containers incorrectly or in unapproved containers. Firefighters and other first responders are also being put into harm’s way if you are involved in a motor vehicle accident.”
STATE FIRE MARSHAL OFFERS GASOLINE SAFETY AND FUEL STORAGE TIPS
"Gasoline should only be placed into a vehicle directly or into an approved container," “Firefighters are also being put into harm's way…” stated @bsg_mdsfm1 https://t.co/GPkHeT7HyC pic.twitter.com/GZyPGnRkPy
— Maryland State Fire Marshal (@MarylandOSFM) May 13, 2021
Here are some safety tips:
- Flammable fuels should not be dispensed into portable containers over 6 gallons, and the containers should be listed and approved for the flammable liquid intended for the portable container.
- Portable containers should have a tight closure with a screwed or spring-loaded cover to prevent spills and vapors from escaping.
- When transporting gasoline in a portable container, ensure it is secured against tipping and sliding, never leaving it in direct sunlight or the trunk of a car.
- Flammable fuel should never be dispensed into portable cargo tanks or any other container not listed for flammable liquids.
- Never fill a container while located in the trunk, passenger area of a car, or the bed of a pickup truck.
- All containers should be placed on the ground and clear of possible ignition sources such as the exhaust from a vehicle.
- Fill portable containers slowly to decrease the chance of static electricity buildup and minimize spilling or splattering.
- Keep the nozzle in contact with the rim of the container opening while refueling. Fill container no more than 95 percent full to allow for expansion.
- If gasoline spills on the container, make sure that it has evaporated before placing the container in your vehicle. Report spills to the station attendant.
- Never smoke around flammable fuels.