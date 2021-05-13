BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Morgan State University will hold 3 in-person graduation ceremonies this weekend to honor 2020 and 2021 graduates.
The university will hold its 144th Spring Commencement at Hughes Memorial Stadium beginning on Friday, May 14 and ending on Saturday, May 15.READ MORE: Baltimore County Joins State In Lifting COVID-19 Restrictions
Morgan State’s undergraduate class of 2020 will be recognized during a special ceremony that will be held on Friday, May 14 at 9:30 a.m. Later that same day graduate degree recipients apart of the 2020 and 2021 class will be honored beginning at 2:30 p.m.
Spring Commencement for the undergraduate Class of 2021 is scheduled for Saturday, May 15, at 9:30 a.m.READ MORE: Man Killed, Another Shot And Injured In Separate Baltimore Shootings Thursday
The return of in-person graduations comes following Governor Hogan’s Wednesday decision to lift all COVID-19 restrictions. However, since the university is in Baltimore City, all attending must follow city guidelines including still wearing masks.
MORE NEWS: Topgolf To Break Ground Near Horseshoe Casino, M&T Stadium In Baltimore