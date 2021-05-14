ESSEX, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police are hoping the public can help them find a missing woman, 33-year-old Deanna Michelle Edwards.
Edwards was last seen in the 8600 block of Pulaski Highway. She is known to be in Essex, White Marsh and Baltimore City.
She is 5-foot-8 and about 180 pounds.
If located, call 911.
#Missing 33-year-old Deanna Michelle Edwards was last seen in the 8600 block of Pulaski Hwy. Ms. Edwards is known to frequent the areas of Essex, White Marsh and #Baltimore City. Edwards is 5-foot-8 about 180 lbs. If located please call 911 or your local police department. pic.twitter.com/FDnyEPpR0v
