By CBS Baltimore Staff
ESSEX, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police are hoping the public can help them find a missing woman, 33-year-old Deanna Michelle Edwards.

Edwards was last seen in the 8600 block of Pulaski Highway. She is known to be in Essex, White Marsh and Baltimore City.

She is 5-foot-8 and about 180 pounds.

If located, call 911.

 

 

