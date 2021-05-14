OWINGS MILLS, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police are searching for a 38-Year-Old last seen this morning in Owings Mills.
Tony Singletary was last seen today around 10:30 a.m. on Sherwood Road taking out the trash.
Police say he is about 5 feet 6 inches and 156 pounds. He takes medication for a cognitive disability and may be in emotional distress.
Anyone with any information regarding Tony's whereabouts is asked to call 911 or 410-307-2020.
#MISSING: Tony Singletary (38), 5'6, 156 lbs, missing from Sherwood Farm Rd in Owings Mills. Ls today at 10:30 am while taking out the trash. Clothing unk, needs meds for cognitive disability and he may be in emotional distress. If seen please call 911 or 410-307-2020. ^DJM pic.twitter.com/K1zbw16exG
— Baltimore County Police Department (@BaltCoPolice) May 14, 2021