BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland racing officials said Medina Spirit passed the first of three pre-race drug tests ahead of Saturday’s Preakness Stakes.
The samples were taken on May 6.READ MORE: WATCH LIVE: Gov. Larry Hogan To Make COVID Announcement At 5 p.m.
Testing was set up after Medina Spirit failed a drug test following a victory in the Kentucky Derby.READ MORE: WWE's Braun Strowman Wants 'Family Reunion' With Ravens' Rookie Ben Cleveland At Jimmy's Famous Seafood
The results of two more tests will be released Friday afternoon.
If they are also clear, the horse will be allowed to race Saturday.MORE NEWS: Eating Cicadas Is Actually Good For The Environment And They Apparently Taste Like Shrimp