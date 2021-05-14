COVID-19 IN MDHospitalizations Drop Below 700 For The First Time Since Early November 2020
By CBS Baltimore Staff
COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WJZ) — Several buildings at University of Maryland College Park were evacuated after a reported gas leak Friday morning.

The University Health Center, Stamp Student Union, H.J. Patterson, Nyumburu Cultural Center, ESJ, Jimenez Hall, St. Mary’s Hall and Symons Hall were evacuated out of an abundance of caution, the university said.

As of 11:42 a.m. the gas leak has been contained.

The University Health Center, Symons Hall, St. Mary’s Hall, ESJ, Stamp Student Union and Dorchester Hall have been cleared. The remaining buildings are still being checked and will be open when deemed safe. Campus Drive is still closed to traffic.

 

CBS Baltimore Staff