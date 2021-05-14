BALTIMORE (WJZ) — If you haven’t done your taxes yet, you’re running out of time.
Monday is the official deadline to get your paperwork together for your 2020 federal tax returns.
The original filing date was April 15 but the IRS pushed it back due to the pandemic.
If you still need more time, you can file a five-month extension, but your request also needs to get to the IRS by Monday.
In Maryland, your state tax returns are due July 15th.