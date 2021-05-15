COVID-19 IN MDMask Mandate Lifted In Maryland Saturday
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    6:30 PMCBS Weekend News
    7:00 PMEntertainment Tonight
    8:00 PMMagnum P.I.
    9:00 PMS.W.A.T.
    10:00 PM48 Hours
    View All Programs
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:crash, Linnard Street, Local TV, Pedestrian Struck, Southwest Baltimore, Talkers

BALTIMORE, Md. (WJZ) — An 8-year-old girl was struck by a vehicle in southwest Baltimore Saturday afternoon, according to city police.

The girl was struck by a vehicle in the 600 block of Linnard Street. The vehicle remained on the scene.

READ MORE: Rombauer Wins The Preakness Stakes

The child was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

READ MORE: Maryland Foundation Earns Guinness World Record In Order To Bring Awareness About Suicide Prevention

At this time, police say the injuries are believed to be non-life threatening.

MORE NEWS: COVID-19 In Maryland: 17 Deaths Reported Saturday As Hospitalizations Continue To Decline

 

CBS Baltimore Staff