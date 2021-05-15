BALTIMORE, Md. (WJZ) — An 8-year-old girl was struck by a vehicle in southwest Baltimore Saturday afternoon, according to city police.
The girl was struck by a vehicle in the 600 block of Linnard Street. The vehicle remained on the scene.
The child was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.
At this time, police say the injuries are believed to be non-life threatening.