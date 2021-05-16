BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Local police and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children is hoping you can help them find a 16-year-old girl that has been missing from Baltimore for two months.
She has black hair and brown eyes. She’s five feet tall and 136 pounds.
Call Baltimore City Police if you see her: 1-410-396-2525