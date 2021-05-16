COVID-19 IN MDMetrics Continue To Trend Down
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Local police and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children is hoping you can help them find a 16-year-old girl that has been missing from Baltimore for two months.

Juniya Savoy was reported missing on March 16. 2021.

She has black hair and brown eyes. She’s five feet tall and 136 pounds.

Authorities believe she could still be in the area.

Call Baltimore City Police if you see her: 1-410-396-2525

