BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police are investigating after three people were injured in two separate shootings Sunday.
Officers were dispatched to an area hospital around 2 a.m. after a 29-year-old man was seeking treatment after he was shot in the shoulder.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Central District detectives, at 410-396-2411.
Around 4:38 p.m., officers were called to the 2500 block of E. Preston Street to investigate a Shot Spotter alert.
When they arrived they found a 38-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment.
Police later learned a 36-year-old man went to an area hospital seeking treatment for gunshot wounds. Investigators believe both man were shot during the incident. The men are hospitalized and expected to survive.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Eastern District Shooting detectives, at 410-396-2433.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Eastern District Shooting detectives, at 410-396-2433.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP. You can also anonymously text a tip by visiting the Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland website.