COVID-19 IN MDMetrics Continue To Trend Down
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:35 PMJoel Osteen
    12:05 AMNCIS
    01:05 AMNCIS: New Orleans
    02:05 AMThe Listener
    03:05 AMBeautiful Homes & Great Estates
    View All Programs
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore, Crime, Local TV, Shooting

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police are investigating after three people were injured in two separate shootings Sunday.

Officers were dispatched to an area hospital around 2 a.m. after a 29-year-old man was seeking treatment after he was shot in the shoulder.

READ MORE: Police Shoot, Kill Man Holding Woman At Knife Point In East Baltimore

Anyone with information is urged to contact Central District detectives, at 410-396-2411.

Around 4:38 p.m., officers were called to the 2500 block of E. Preston Street to investigate a Shot Spotter alert.

When they arrived they found a 38-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

READ MORE: Maryland's EquiFest Showcases Adoptable Horses, Some Retired From Racing

Police later learned a 36-year-old man went to an area hospital seeking treatment for gunshot wounds. Investigators believe both man were shot during the incident. The men are hospitalized and expected to survive.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Eastern District Shooting detectives, at 410-396-2433.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP. You can also anonymously text a tip by visiting the Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland website.

MORE NEWS: COVID-19 In Maryland: Hospitalizations & Positivity Rate Continue To Fall

 

CBS Baltimore Staff