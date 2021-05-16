LAUREL, Md. (WJZ) — A candlelight vigil was held for Ryan and Ivania Lee, the couple murdered in their Laurel home last week.
The Lee family was honored at a vigil at Maryland City Elementary School Sunday night.READ MORE: Maryland Boy Remains Critical, After Gunman Kills His Parents Inside Their Laurel Home
The couple, who were both 31 years old, were shot and killed by 57-year-old Shawn Price who had previously dated Ryan Lee’s mother. The relationship ended months ago, but Price continued to try to reconcile the relationship.
Price showed up at the Lee’s home on Federalsburg South in Laurel Monday night, went into the home and started shooting.
The couple was killed and their 10-year-old son was also shot and injured. At last check, he remains hospitalized.
The grandmother and baby girl escaped. Police said Price then shot and killed himself.
AACOPD and the community honored the Lee Family in a candle-light vigil at Maryland City Elementary School tonight. We listened as family members and friends shared memories, tears, and sometimes laughter as we start healing. #Community pic.twitter.com/0b2Ax0pjie
