BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Sunday morning fire is under investigation in Baltimore.
Baltimore Fire was on the scene of a two-alarm blaze in the 400 block of South Pulaski Street in Carrollton Ridge.READ MORE: Police Shoot, Kill Man Holding Woman At Knife Point In East Baltimore
Heavy fire was showing from a vacant home when firefighters arrived around 8 a.m.
READ MORE: Maryland's EquiFest Showcases Adoptable Horses, Some Retired From Racing
Additional photos from the 2 alarm fire on S Pulaski St in SW Baltimore early Sunday morning. Look as #BMORESBravest prepare to battle the fire. pic.twitter.com/tfSEHrlvcF
— Baltimore Firefighters IAFF Local 734 (@BCFDL734) May 16, 2021
The fire then spread to two adjacent homes.
The fire was knocked out before 9 a.m.
The cause of the fire is under investigation and no injuries were reported.
BCFD has been on scene of a 2nd Alarm fire in the 400blk of S. Pulaski St. Firefighters had heavy fire showing from a vacant home that spread to 2 adjacent vacants. The fire has been knocked & the cause is under investigation. No injuries reported. pic.twitter.com/tEY3UrT6ln
— Baltimore Fire (@BaltimoreFire) May 16, 2021MORE NEWS: COVID-19 In Maryland: Hospitalizations & Positivity Rate Continue To Fall