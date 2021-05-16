COVID-19 IN MDMetrics Continue To Trend Down
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore Fire, Carrollton Ridge, Fire

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Sunday morning fire is under investigation in Baltimore.

Baltimore Fire was on the scene of a two-alarm blaze in the 400 block of South Pulaski Street in Carrollton Ridge.

Heavy fire was showing from a vacant home when firefighters arrived around 8 a.m.

The fire then spread to two adjacent homes.

The fire was knocked out before 9 a.m.

The cause of the fire is under investigation and no injuries were reported.

CBS Baltimore Staff