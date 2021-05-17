ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Annapolis city officials announced Monday that they would not hold their annual Memorial Day parade due to covid-19 concerns.
Instead Mayor Gavin Buckley asked residents to remember those you made the ultimate sacrifice with service to their country.
"We honor the fallen because these are individuals who put selfless service to country above all else," Buckley said. "We can all take a lesson from their bravery and heroism in thinking about our own lives and the sacrifices we are willing to make for the greater good."
The annual wreath-laying ceremony at Susan Campbell Park was also cancelled.