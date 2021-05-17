BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott and Dr. Letitia Dzirasa said Monday that the city’s indoor mask mandate will remain until more city residents are vaccinated.

Although the city has aligned itself with the state on lifting capacity restrictions, masks are still required indoors at businesses in the city as well as outdoor venues, like the stadiums. This applies to anyone ages 5 and up. Visitors and tourists will also have to follow this order.

Gov. Larry Hogan announced last week the state would lift its indoor mask mandate on Saturday, May 15.

“If you are not vaccinated, it is strongly encouraged that you continue to wear your mask,” Scott said.

The city reached a milestone Monday, Scott said — 33% of city residents ages 16 and up are vaccinated.

Dzirasa said the indoor mask mandate will remain until 65% of adult residents have received at least one dose of the vaccine. Only 42% of adults in the city have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

“In order for us to get to that 65% quicker, folks need to get vaccinated,” said Scott. “So if you want that mask mandate to go away, get vaccinated and we must continue to still get tested.”

Mayor Scott says indoor masking and masking at outdoor venues still required for now until more people in Baltimore are vaccinated; 33% 16+ are vaccinated @wjz pic.twitter.com/o3m8OsB6CT — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) May 17, 2021

Although they aren’t lifting the mask mandate just yet, Dzirasa said the metrics are still moving in the right direction.

“Our current percent positivity is 2.4%, a 53% decrease from four weeks ago,” she said.

But she reminded people that unvaccinated people should still wear a mask.

“Masking is no longer required outdoors, except that outdoor venues, it is strongly advised that individuals not vaccinated continue wearing masks around others,” Dr. Dzirasa reiterated.

They also encouraged anyone who hasn’t gotten the vaccinations yet to get one.

They remind residents they can go to covax.baltimore.gov to sign up for a vaccination. You can also call the city’s COVID Call Center at 443-984-8650. This line is available Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.