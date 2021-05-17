BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police said a boy has been reunited with his mother after he was found wandering a southwest Baltimore street alone.
The boy was found wandering in the 300 block of N. Warwick Avenue around 10:25 p.m. He is non-verbal and may have some developmental disabilities.
Currently, he is being transported to the Southwest District. Anyone who knows this child and or his family is asked to call officers in the Southwest District at (410) 396-2488.
