ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Hospitalizations and the state’s positivity rate continued to decline as 212 new covid-19 cases were reported Monday and three more deaths, according to data from the state health department. It’s the lowest number of new daily cases since March 2020.

More than 2.57 million Marylanders are fully vaccinated. State officials also reported that the state positivity rate fell to 2.51%.

“From the very beginning of this crisis, we Marylanders truly have been all in this fight together,” said Governor Larry Hogan. “Today’s key health metrics show that, after a long, hard-fought battle, we are nearing the end of this pandemic as we finally see a light at the end of the tunnel. Those who have not yet been vaccinated are strongly advised to immediately do so. The easiest way to be protected from COVID-19 is to get vaccinated right away.”

Hospitalizations went up by one case, now at 613 people hospitalized for the virus. Of those hospitalized, 454 are in acute care and 159 are in the ICU.

Since the pandemic began, there are 456,216 total confirmed cases and 8,740 deaths.

There are 2,572,198 Marylanders fully vaccinated. The state has administered 5,572,782 doses so far. Of those, 3,000,584 are first doses with 9,106 administered in the last day. They have given out 2,357,617 are second doses, 15,485 in the last day.

The state began to administer the Johnson & Johnson vaccine again in April, after the CDC and FDA lifted their pause on the vaccine due to a rare blood clot found in some women.

A total of 214,581 Marylanders have received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, 938 in the last day.

The state reports 66.5 % of all adults in Maryland have received at least one shot of the vaccine.

By County

County Cases Deaths Allegany 6,942 (207) 1* Anne Arundel 43,450 (595) 14* Baltimore 65,015 (1,472) 36* Baltimore City 52,353 (1,062) 23* Calvert 4,197 (77) 1* Caroline 2,314 (25) 0* Carroll 9,371 (233) 5* Cecil 6,235 (134) 2* Charles 10,733 (192) 2* Dorchester 2,794 (50) 1* Frederick 19,656 (316) 9* Garrett 2,015 (62) 1* Harford 16,420 (272) 5* Howard 19,103 (227) 6* Kent 1,338 (44) 2* Montgomery 70,530 (1,489) 46* Prince George’s 84,460 (1,456) 33* Queen Anne’s 2,969 (45) 1* St. Mary’s 5,969 (124) 0* Somerset 2,576 (38) 0* Talbot 2,138 (37) 0* Washington 14,444 (278) 3* Wicomico 7,584 (153) 0* Worcester 3,610 (98) 1* Data not available 0 (54) 0*

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Cases Deaths 0-9 25,499 (3) 0* 10-19 46,891 (6) 1* 20-29 83,683 (41) 1* 30-39 78,148 (96) 6* 40-49 68,076 (252) 5* 50-59 67,994 (734) 28* 60-69 45,271 (1,461) 19* 70-79 24,858 (2,218) 40* 80+ 15,796 (3,927) 92* Data not available 0 (2) 0* Female 238,581 (4,221) 93* Male 217,635 (4,519) 99* Unknown Gender 0 (0) 0*

By Race and Ethnicity

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths African-American (NH) 140,861 (3,106) 71* Asian (NH) 11,028 (300) 8* White (NH) 161,101 (4,408) 98* Hispanic 69,081 (788) 15* Other (NH) 21,299 (86) 0* Data not available 52,846 (52) 0*

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.