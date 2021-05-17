COVID-19 IN MD66.5% Of Maryland Adults Have Received At Least One Dose Of Vaccine
By Max McGee
Filed Under:Jared Bernhardt, Kyle Long, lacrosse, Maryland, Terps

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland won its 7th straight NCAA quarterfinal because Kyle Long is really good at lacrosse.

Check it out like a library card one more time, because it’s behind the back and it’s just ridiculous. Three goals for Long!

Jared Bernhardt is the best player in the country and he’s showing you why — six goals. It’s the 2nd most ever by a Terp in an NCAA tournament game. The undefeated Terps won 17 to 11 against the No. 15 Vermont.

COLLEGE PARK, MD – MAY 16: Maryland Terrapins attack Jared Bernhardt (1) celebrates a goal during the game between the Vermont Catamounts and the Maryland Terrapins on May 16, 2021 at Capital One Filed at Maryland Stadium in College Park, Md.(Photo by Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

They face the No. 6 seed Notre Dame is next on Sunday.