COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland won its 7th straight NCAA quarterfinal because Kyle Long is really good at lacrosse.
Check it out like a library card one more time, because it’s behind the back and it’s just ridiculous. Three goals for Long!READ MORE: WATCH LIVE: Baltimore Officials To Give COVID-19 Update At 2:30 PM
#23 has major Jumpman energy 🔋#BeTheBest pic.twitter.com/JPyVdGHoGm
— Maryland Lacrosse (@TerpsMLax) May 17, 2021
READ MORE: Police Charge 2 Men In Severna Park Pursuit That Injured 2 Officers
Jared Bernhardt is the best player in the country and he’s showing you why — six goals. It’s the 2nd most ever by a Terp in an NCAA tournament game. The undefeated Terps won 17 to 11 against the No. 15 Vermont.
They face the No. 6 seed Notre Dame is next on Sunday.
Never leave a Terp behind 🐢
Even though they couldn’t be on the sidelines due to NCAA roster regulations, still made our brothers in the stands apart of the game. #BeTheBest pic.twitter.com/gf4IsXHlc8
— Maryland Lacrosse (@TerpsMLax) May 16, 2021MORE NEWS: Tax Refunds Delayed As May 17 Filing Deadline Arrives