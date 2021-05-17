BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott announced Monday a second round of up to $50,000 in grant funding to support city nonprofits affected by Covid-19.

The Baltimore Nonprofit Relief Fund began in 2020 to support nonprofit organizations facing unexpected costs during the Covid-19 pandemic. The second round of the Baltimore Nonprofit Relief Fund will open June 1 and will allow nonprofits to apply for support for past expenditures or projected future needs related to the pandemic and its negative financial impacts.

“I am proud that we will be able to offer additional relief to the nonprofit organizations who have remained dedicated to our most vulnerable residents during this Covid-19 pandemic,” Scott said. “I am thankful to the Biden Administration and the State of Maryland for their partnership in providing funding through the American Rescue Plan as we strive to build a better Baltimore.”

Eligible city nonprofit organizations with 501c3 tax-exempt status can apply for up to $50,000 to mitigate needs related to Covid-19 or its negative financial impacts. The grant process and funding will be administered by the Baltimore Civic Fund, the fiscal sponsor for the City of Baltimore.

“At the Baltimore Civic Fund, we are all about finding creative solutions to get crucial funding to the organizations, programs, and initiatives that are making a difference for Baltimore residents,” said HyeSook Chung, President of the Baltimore Civic Fund. “We are thrilled to partner once again with Mayor Scott to extend this critical lifeline to the nonprofit sector in Baltimore.”

In the initial round of the Baltimore Nonprofit Relief Fund, the Baltimore Civic Fund previously supported 124 nonprofit organizations serving Baltimore residents with $5 million in grant funding, which focused on reimbursing organizations for unexpected costs due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In this round of funding, organizations can use grant funds for a wider variety of needs and can use the grant funding for future programs and initiatives instead of only past costs. Organizations also have a longer window to apply for funds. The request for proposals and grant application portal will open for applications on June 1, and close on July 23.

To learn more about the Baltimore Nonprofit Relief Fund and get updates about the application opening, visit baltimorecivicfund.org/nonprofit-relief-fund.