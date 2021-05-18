ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Hospitalizations and the state’s positivity rate continued to decline as 212 new covid-19 cases and 14 more deaths were reported Tuesday, according to data from the state health department. It’s the first time hospitalizations have been below 600 since November 2020.

More than 2.59 million Marylanders are fully vaccinated. State officials also reported that the state positivity rate fell to 2.23%. It’s the lowest positivity rate on record since the start of the pandemic.

“Each and every one of these milestones is a credit to Marylanders, especially those who have stepped up to get the vaccine,” said Governor Hogan. “Together, we can make sure no arm is left behind, and finally bring this pandemic to an end.”

Hospitalizations went down by 17, now at 596 people hospitalized for the virus. Of those hospitalized, 431 are in acute care and 165 are in the ICU.

Since the pandemic began, there are 456,428 total confirmed cases and 8,754 deaths.

There are 2,591,706 Marylanders fully vaccinated. The state has administered 5,603,345 doses so far. Of those, 3,011,639 are first doses with 11,055 administered in the last day. They have given out 2,375,714 are second doses, 18,097 in the last day.

The state began to administer the Johnson & Johnson vaccine again in April, after the CDC and FDA lifted their pause on the vaccine due to a rare blood clot found in some women.

A total of 215,992 Marylanders have received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, 1,411 in the last day.

The state reports 66.6% of all adults in Maryland have received at least one shot of the vaccine.

By County

County Cases Deaths Allegany 6,949 (207) 1* Anne Arundel 43,467 (598) 14* Baltimore 65,040 (1,475) 36* Baltimore City 52,378 (1,068) 23* Calvert 4,197 (77) 1* Caroline 2,318 (25) 0* Carroll 9,379 (234) 5* Cecil 6,241 (134) 2* Charles 10,739 (193) 2* Dorchester 2,798 (50) 1* Frederick 19,660 (316) 9* Garrett 2,017 (62) 1* Harford 16,429 (272) 5* Howard 19,113 (227) 6* Kent 1,339 (44) 2* Montgomery 70,556 (1,490) 46* Prince George’s 84,497 (1,458) 32* Queen Anne’s 2,972 (45) 1* St. Mary’s 5,971 (124) 0* Somerset 2,577 (38) 0* Talbot 2,137 (37) 0* Washington 14,452 (278) 3* Wicomico 7,592 (153) 0* Worcester 3,610 (98) 1* Data not available 0 (51) 0*

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Cases Deaths 0-9 25,521 (3) 0* 10-19 46,931 (6) 1* 20-29 83,718 (41) 1* 30-39 78,188 (96) 6* 40-49 68,100 (253) 5* 50-59 68,012 (736) 28* 60-69 45,284 (1,463) 18* 70-79 24,871 (2,222) 40* 80+ 15,803 (3,932) 92* Data not available 0 (2) 0* Female 238,698 (4,231) 92* Male 217,730 (4,523) 99* Unknown Gender 0 (0) 0*

By Race and Ethnicity

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths African-American (NH) 140,978 (3,116) 70* Asian (NH) 11,032 (300) 8* White (NH) 161,186 (4,415) 98* Hispanic 69,108 (788) 15* Other (NH) 21,313 (86) 0* Data not available 52,811 (49) 0*

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.