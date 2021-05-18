ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Gov. Larry Hogan announced Tuesday that the Maryland State House will be reopen to visitors starting on Friday, May 21.

The Annapolis building will be reopen to tour groups as well.

In a joint statement with Senate President Bill Ferguson and House Speaker Adrienne A. Jones, Hogan wrote:

“We are pleased to announce that the Maryland State House will reopen to the public this Friday. Health screening protocols will be in place for visitors, and information on how to get vaccinated will be available. “The State House is one of the great and enduring symbols of our democracy. Throughout the crises of the last year, the work that goes on inside the building has continued, and the fundamental values of freedom and equality that it honors have become even more important to preserve. READ MORE: Ocean City, Maryland Named Among 'Best Weekend Getaway' Towns In U.S. We look forward to welcoming Marylanders and visitors back to our iconic State House.”

Beginning on Friday, the State House will be open to visitors daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. All other state office buildings are open to the public by appointment through the individual government agency or department.

Visitors will have to follow COVID-19 protocols, including screening questions and thermal scanning.

Tour groups also won’t exceed 25 people per group, not including the guide. Visitors will not be required to wear a mask, however unvaccinated visitors are encouraged to wear one.

The Maryland State House is the oldest state capitol in continuous legislative use, and is the only state house ever to serve as the nation’s capitol.