ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Second gentleman Douglas Emhoff spent Tuesday morning in Annapolis.
Emhoff, who's married to Vice President Kamala Harris, toured Annapolis Maritime Museum, which received covid relief money through the Paycheck Protection Program.
He also took part in a listening session with small business owners.
Emhoff heard about their experiences navigating challenges of the pandemic, and discussed the administration's commitment to supporting small businesses.
