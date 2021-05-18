Hi Everyone!

July in May. I could literally end this blog right there.

But I’d be remiss if I did not point out that yet another day added onto the 7-day forecast Monday is also in the 80s.

Matter of fact, the overnight low Sunday into Monday is just shy of 70°. July in May indeed.

That in journalism is called, “Don’t bury the lead.”

One last thing to point out is how bright it is on the horizon, now at about 4:50 a.m.

I walked outside and took a picture this morning and tweeted it out.

If you are on Twitter follow me and look at that shot.

Or if you happen to be an early riser, for one reason or another, look to the East and you will see what I always refer to as “Francis Scott Key’s Dawn’s Early Light.”

Today is the 18th, in a very little over a month we will have the longest day of the year. And it certainly is beginning to look, early on, like it! Call that June in May!

MB

