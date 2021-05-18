Hi Everyone!
July in May. I could literally end this blog right there.READ MORE: Gov. Larry Hogan Signs 226 Bills Into Maryland Law Tuesday, Including One Legalizing Sports Betting
But I’d be remiss if I did not point out that yet another day added onto the 7-day forecast Monday is also in the 80s.
Matter of fact, the overnight low Sunday into Monday is just shy of 70°. July in May indeed.
That in journalism is called, “Don’t bury the lead.”
One last thing to point out is how bright it is on the horizon, now at about 4:50 a.m.READ MORE: Maryland State House Will Be Reopen To Visitors Starting Friday
I walked outside and took a picture this morning and tweeted it out.
If you are on Twitter follow me and look at that shot.
Or if you happen to be an early riser, for one reason or another, look to the East and you will see what I always refer to as “Francis Scott Key’s Dawn’s Early Light.”
Today is the 18th, in a very little over a month we will have the longest day of the year. And it certainly is beginning to look, early on, like it! Call that June in May!
MBMORE NEWS: Ocean City, Maryland Named Among 'Best Weekend Getaway' Towns In U.S.