BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Airport officials said more than 24,000 passengers flew from BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport Thursday, May 13, marking the busiest day since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

“We’re getting closer to normal,” said BWI Executive Director, Ricky Smith.

Mask mandates remain in effect at BWI and on airplanes, which some say, in addition to increased vaccinations, makes them feel safe.

“I do feel a lot better about flying. My mother would not have allowed me to see her had we both not been (vaccinated),” said Susan Murphy of Charlotte. “The mask rules are still in effect. Everybody was really cool about it.”

TSA said more leisure travelers are flying and there are fewer business travelers.

“These leisure travelers are not (as familiar with TSA rules),” said TSA spokesperson Lisa Farbstein. “We’re seeing lots of oversized liquids.”

TSA is allowing passengers to carry-on up to 12 ounces of hand sanitizer but all other liquids must be 3.4 ounces (100 milliliters) or less per item.

In addition to masks, passengers may be asked to scan their own boarding passes and documents.

Passengers traveling internationally should review each airline and country’s travel policies.

Michele Wright said she was denied a seat on her flight Tuesday because she took a rapid COVID test instead of a PCR test. Her vacation to Nigeria will now be delayed several days.

“It’s very frustrating,” Wright said. “I’m supposed to be on a plane in two hours. I’m unable to go.”