GREENBELT, Md. (WJZ) — A 19-year-old man was found guilty of first-degree murder in the 2018 shooting death of 18-year-old Karim Thomas in Prince George’s County on Monday.
Tavon Barnes faces life in prison plus an additional 20 years. He is also charged with four counts of witness intimidation. If he's found guilty on those charges, he could possibly face another 40 years on the life sentence.
“This is a very sad case in which a young man lost his life before it could even get started, to the hands of another young man,” said State’s Attorney Braveboy. “My heart goes out to the Thomas family for this terrible loss. I know that nothing can bring Mr. Thomas back, but I pray that you find comfort in knowing that his killer is being held.”
On April 18, 2018, Greenbelt police officers responded to a shooting at 9100 block of Edmonston Road. Once on the scene, police found Thomas suffering from a gunshot wound to his upper chest. He was pronounced dead on the scene.
Police developed Barnes as a suspect through witness accounts and physical evidence. Officials said Barnes fled to New York City but he was arrested and extradited in 2018.
Barnes' sentencing is set for August 17.
