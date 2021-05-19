ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) – Preservationists say the Capt. William H. Burtis House, just off the water next to the Annapolis City Dock is a gateway to Annapolis’ past.

The small house at 69 Prince George Street is one of the last remaining 19th century watermen’s cottages in the area that used to be known as Hell’s Point. The building has been vacant for the last few years but now Preservation Maryland and the city of Annapolis want to revive it as the city prepares for a major makeover of City Dock.

“This is like one of those last places that connects us to the working waterfront of Annapolis. Today it’s become a much more recreational space,” said Nicholas Redding, president and CEO of Preservation Maryland.

The project aims to turn City Dock into a modern park on the waterfront. The Burtis house would be a major part of it and might serve as a visitors’ center or new harbormaster offices.

Or it also could house the National Park Service who may be working in the city in the future.

“There’s a move afoot to make the Chesapeake a national park and this would be the gateway for that national park,” said David Jarrell, Annapolis city manager.

The building would also be raised nine feet to protect it from flooding.

“Part of saving this building and giving a future use is making sure it can withstand the impacts of sea-level rise,” Redding said.

And the entire city dock revitalization should be done by Spring 2024.