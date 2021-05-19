COVID-19 IN MDStatewide Positivity Rate Is Down to 2.19%. Other Metric Continue To Trend Down
By CBS Baltimore Staff
ESSEX, Md. (WJZ) — A boat fire in Essex leaves one person critically injured on Wednesday.

Fire officials responded to the Sue Island Marina in the 2200 block of Poplar Road after reports of a fire on the Sassafras River.

Officials said the fire was extinguished but one person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

No word on how the fire started.

No word on how the fire started.

 

