ESSEX, Md. (WJZ) — A boat fire in Essex leaves one person critically injured on Wednesday.
Fire officials responded to the Sue Island Marina in the 2200 block of Poplar Road after reports of a fire on the Sassafras River.READ MORE: Maryland Lawmakers Announce Nearly $55.4 Million In Funding To Expand Mental Health Services & Substance Abuse Programs
Officials said the fire was extinguished but one person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
No word on how the fire started.
#bcofd A boat fire at the Sue Island Marina in the 2200 blk of Poplar Road #Essex has sent 1 person to the hospital with critical injuries. The fire has since been extinguished. DT2002 ^TF pic.twitter.com/xRYkb6UK2KREAD MORE: House backs commission on Jan. 6 riot over GOP objections
— Baltimore County Fire Department (@BaltCoFire) May 20, 2021
Stay with WJZ on this developing story. To get breaking news alerts, download our app now
MORE NEWS: Registration Begins For Baltimore County Public Schools Virtual Learning Program