BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott announced the city’s Outdoor Dining Program will be extended.
The outdoor dining program helped city restaurants stay open during the coronavirus pandemic by expanding their outdoor dining onto some neighborhood streets and sidewalks.
“We know that our small businesses and restaurants are the backbone of our city and our economy, employing residents but also providing some of that deep rich culture that we love here in Baltimore,” Scott said. “Outdoor dining street closure and outdoor seating relief programs are a great way for Baltimore restaurants to expand their capacity outdoors by offering a safe and enjoyable dining experience for patrons.”
Councilman Eric Costello said the programs have been important to area businesses.
"The Outdoor Dining Street Closure program, the Outdoor Seating Relief Program, as well as Designed For Distancing program out of the Baltimore Development Corporation, all of those programs are currently active, our restaurants throughout the city, throughout every neighborhood, can apply these programs are a matter of right," said Costello.
The city has waived all the fees or rebated the fees associated with these programs.
Applicants may apply for the Outdoor Seating Relief Program by visiting the City’s e-permits website.
Questions regarding this permit can be directed to the Baltimore City Department of Housing & Community Development at DHCD.Permits@baltimorecity.gov.
Applicants should submit a request online for the Outdoor Dining Street Closure Program by filling out the online form below and submitting it to BCDOT's Special Events Division.
Approval information will be provided within 7 business days. Questions regarding this permit can be emailed to SpecialEvents@baltimorecity.gov.