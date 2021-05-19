'It Is Part Murder Mystery & Part Romance': Casey Wilson & Paul Scheer Preview Season 3 Of Showtime's 'Black Monday'Need a new TV show to watch? Casey Wilson and Paul Scheer make the pitch for why it should be Black Monday. 📺

CBS Releases 2021 Fall Lineup Highlighted By New Seasons Of 'Young Sheldon' And 'NCIS'The new schedule includes four new dramas, two new comedies, special event programming, and 22 returning series.

'The Least Wealthy 40% Of Americans Have Zero Wealth': Author Michael Mechanic On Book 'Jackpot'A new book from Simon & Schuster examines the lives of the extremely rich and the wealth inequality in America.

'We're Pulling Out All The Stops': Jeremy Sisto & Alana De La Garza On CBS' 'FBI'The stars of "FBI" preview tonight's new episode on CBS and share what it is like to work with Dick Wolf.

Alexander Garfin And Jordan Elsass Say 'The Dominos Will Start To Fall' In Return Of 'Superman And Lois'It's a bird, it's a plane, it's... the return of Superman And Lois to The CW lineup tonight at 9/8c.

Jeff Bezos Is 'Fascinating' Because Of 'Inspiration, Intimidation, Invention': Author Brad Stone Talks New Book 'Amazon Unbound'A new book from Simon & Schuster explores the rise of Amazon and how Jeff Bezos became the richest person in the world.