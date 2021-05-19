COVID-19 IN MDStatewide Positivity Rate Is Down to 2.19%. Other Metric Continue To Trend Down
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City Police are investigating after a man was found unresponsive in a West Baltimore alley early Wednesday morning.

Officers responded to the 3000 block of Spaulding Ave shortly before 1 a.m. on Wednesday after a resident reported that a person was lying unresponsive in the alley. Once on the scene, officers located a male victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the upper body.

He was pronounced dead on the scene by medics.

Homicide investigators are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP. You may also submit a tip online. 

There have been 120 homicides in Baltimore so far in 2021 up from 108 this time last year. The number of non-fatal shootings is also up sitting at 246,  40 more than this time 2020.

