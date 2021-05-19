BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Orioles first baseman Chris Davis is out for the remainder of the season, according to multiple reports.
Davis underwent arthroscopic surgery in Dallas Wednesday to repair a left hip labrum, MASN's Steve Melewski reported.
Normally it takes someone four to five months to return — so he’s projected to be out the rest of the season.
O's VP Mike Elias said Chris Davis underwent arthroscopic surgery today to repair a left hip labrum. Typically takes anywhere from 4-5 months to return so he projects to be out for the year.
— Steve Melewski (@masnSteve) May 19, 2021
Mike Elias on his Zoom call said Chris Davis has undergone surgery this morning to repair left hip. In Dallas. Arthroscopic procedure #orioles
— Roch Kubatko (@masnRoch) May 19, 2021