By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Orioles first baseman Chris Davis is out for the remainder of the season, according to multiple reports.

Davis underwent arthroscopic surgery in Dallas Wednesday to repair a left hip labrum, MASN’s Steve Melewski reported.

Normally it takes someone four to five months to return — so he’s projected to be out the rest of the season.

