TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Registration for the Baltimore County Public Schools Virtual Learning Program began on Wednesday, May 19.
“The Virtual Learning Program is an option for those families that need it,” said BCPS Superintendent Dr. Darryl L. Williams. “We are looking forward to seeing the vast majority of our students back in their classrooms, full-time, five days a week throughout the 2021-2022 school year — pending the latest health and safety guidelines.“READ MORE: Maryland Lawmakers Announce Nearly $55.4 Million In Funding To Expand Mental Health Services & Substance Abuse Programs
The BCPS Virtual Learning Program is for students in Kindergarten through Grade 12. It will provide full-time virtual instruction from BCPS staff including both live and anytime learning. Interested students and families will have to commit to a full academic year.
Enrolled students will remain enrolled in their BCPS school and can still participate in meals, sports, and extracurriculars, however, some courses will not be available for online learning.
Online registration for the program will take place from May 19 until May 31. Interested families are invited to attend an information session to learn more about the benefits and limitations.READ MORE: House backs commission on Jan. 6 riot over GOP objections
Sessions will be offered:
Wednesday, May 19, from 6:30 – 7:30 p.m. — Virtual Learning Program Family Information Session in English
Thursday, May 20, from 4:30 – 5:30 p.m. – Virtual Learning Program Family Information Session in Spanish
Thursday, May 20, from 6 – 7 p.m. – Virtual Learning Program Family Information Session – multilingual (The meeting code for this session is BCPSmulti, and participants must use a BCPS student email address to log in. Translators will be available to assist with Arabic, Chinese, Nepali, and Urdu. Other languages available by request to adregier@bcps.org.)MORE NEWS: Boat Fire In Essex Leaves One Person Seriously Injured
Registration is not required for the online sessions. For more information, you can visit the BCPS website.