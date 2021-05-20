ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Hospitalizations and the state’s positivity rate continued to decline as 319 new covid-19 cases and two more deaths were reported Thursday, according to data from the state health department.
More than 2.67 million Marylanders are fully vaccinated. State officials also reported that the state positivity rate fell to 2.06%. It’s the lowest positivity rate on record since the start of the pandemic.READ MORE: Orioles To Lift Capacity Restrictions On June 1
Hospitalizations went down by 30, now at 555 people hospitalized for the virus. Of those hospitalized, 412 are in acute care and 143 are in the ICU.
Since the pandemic began, there are 457,084 total confirmed cases and 8,768 deaths.
There are 2,675,098 Marylanders fully vaccinated. The state has administered 5,742,091 doses so far. Of those, 3,066,993 are first doses with 24,060 administered in the last day. They have given out 2,454,258 are second doses, 33,035 in the last day.
The state began to administer the Johnson & Johnson vaccine again in April, after the CDC and FDA lifted their pause on the vaccine due to a rare blood clot found in some women.READ MORE: All Baltimore County Students Will Return To In-Person Learning 4 Days A Week Starting Monday
Here’s a breakdown of the numbers:
By County
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Allegany
|6,960
|(207)
|1*
|Anne Arundel
|43,545
|(598)
|14*
|Baltimore
|65,141
|(1,480)
|36*
|Baltimore City
|52,441
|(1,076)
|23*
|Calvert
|4,199
|(77)
|1*
|Caroline
|2,324
|(25)
|0*
|Carroll
|9,399
|(234)
|5*
|Cecil
|6,252
|(136)
|2*
|Charles
|10,748
|(193)
|2*
|Dorchester
|2,807
|(50)
|1*
|Frederick
|19,683
|(316)
|9*
|Garrett
|2,022
|(62)
|1*
|Harford
|16,472
|(273)
|5*
|Howard
|19,131
|(227)
|6*
|Kent
|1,341
|(44)
|2*
|Montgomery
|70,615
|(1,492)
|46*
|Prince George’s
|84,608
|(1,459)
|32*
|Queen Anne’s
|2,976
|(45)
|1*
|St. Mary’s
|5,990
|(124)
|0*
|Somerset
|2,582
|(38)
|0*
|Talbot
|2,146
|(37)
|0*
|Washington
|14,483
|(278)
|3*
|Wicomico
|7,604
|(153)
|0*
|Worcester
|3,615
|(98)
|1*
|Data not available
|0
|(46)
|0*
By Age Range and Gender
|Age/Gender
|Cases
|Deaths
|0-9
|25,587
|(3)
|0*
|10-19
|47,045
|(6)
|1*
|20-29
|83,834
|(40)
|1*
|30-39
|78,311
|(96)
|6*
|40-49
|68,173
|(254)
|5*
|50-59
|68,077
|(739)
|28*
|60-69
|45,332
|(1,465)
|18*
|70-79
|24,904
|(2,229)
|40*
|80+
|15,821
|(3,934)
|92*
|Data not available
|0
|(2)
|0*
|Female
|239,054
|(4,237)
|92*
|Male
|218,030
|(4,531)
|99*
|Unknown Gender
|0
|(0)
|0*
By Race and Ethnicity
|Race/Ethnicity
|Cases
|Deaths
|African-American (NH)
|141,288
|(3,126)
|70*
|Asian (NH)
|11,051
|(300)
|8*
|White (NH)
|161,478
|(4,423)
|98*
|Hispanic
|69,192
|(788)
|15*
|Other (NH)
|21,340
|(87)
|0*
|Data not available
|52,735
|(44)
|0*
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.