COVID-19 IN MDHospitalizations, State Positivity Rate Continue To Decline
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWJZ News @ Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Coronavirus Outbreak In Maryland: WJZ Complete Coverage, covid vaccinations, COVID-19, Health, Local TV, Maryland

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Hospitalizations and the state’s positivity rate continued to decline as 319 new covid-19 cases and two more deaths were reported Thursday, according to data from the state health department.

More than 2.67 million Marylanders are fully vaccinated. State officials also reported that the state positivity rate fell to 2.06%. It’s the lowest positivity rate on record since the start of the pandemic.

READ MORE: Orioles To Lift Capacity Restrictions On June 1

Hospitalizations went down by 30, now at 555 people hospitalized for the virus. Of those hospitalized, 412 are in acute care and 143 are in the ICU.

Since the pandemic began, there are 457,084 total confirmed cases and 8,768 deaths.

There are 2,675,098 Marylanders fully vaccinated. The state has administered 5,742,091 doses so far. Of those, 3,066,993 are first doses with 24,060 administered in the last day. They have given out 2,454,258 are second doses, 33,035 in the last day.

The state began to administer the Johnson & Johnson vaccine again in April, after the CDC and FDA lifted their pause on the vaccine due to a rare blood clot found in some women.

READ MORE: All Baltimore County Students Will Return To In-Person Learning 4 Days A Week Starting Monday
A total of 220,840 Marylanders have received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, 1,803 in the last day.
The state reports 67.3% of all adults in Maryland have received at least one shot of the vaccine.

By County

County Cases Deaths
Allegany 6,960 (207) 1*
Anne Arundel 43,545 (598) 14*
Baltimore 65,141 (1,480) 36*
Baltimore City 52,441 (1,076) 23*
Calvert 4,199 (77) 1*
Caroline 2,324 (25) 0*
Carroll 9,399 (234) 5*
Cecil 6,252 (136) 2*
Charles 10,748 (193) 2*
Dorchester 2,807 (50) 1*
Frederick 19,683 (316) 9*
Garrett 2,022 (62) 1*
Harford 16,472 (273) 5*
Howard 19,131 (227) 6*
Kent 1,341 (44) 2*
Montgomery 70,615 (1,492) 46*
Prince George’s 84,608 (1,459) 32*
Queen Anne’s 2,976 (45) 1*
St. Mary’s 5,990 (124) 0*
Somerset 2,582 (38) 0*
Talbot 2,146 (37) 0*
Washington 14,483 (278) 3*
Wicomico 7,604 (153) 0*
Worcester 3,615 (98) 1*
Data not available 0 (46) 0*

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Cases Deaths
0-9 25,587 (3) 0*
10-19 47,045 (6) 1*
20-29 83,834 (40) 1*
30-39 78,311 (96) 6*
40-49 68,173 (254) 5*
50-59 68,077 (739) 28*
60-69 45,332 (1,465) 18*
70-79 24,904 (2,229) 40*
80+ 15,821 (3,934) 92*
Data not available 0 (2) 0*
Female 239,054 (4,237) 92*
Male 218,030 (4,531) 99*
Unknown Gender 0 (0) 0*

By Race and Ethnicity

MORE NEWS: I-83N Reopened After Fatal 2-Vehicle Crash
Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths
African-American (NH) 141,288 (3,126) 70*
Asian (NH) 11,051 (300) 8*
White (NH) 161,478 (4,423) 98*
Hispanic 69,192 (788) 15*
Other (NH) 21,340 (87) 0*
Data not available 52,735 (44) 0*

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

CBS Baltimore Staff