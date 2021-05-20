BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A two-vehicle crash closed part of the I-83N/Jones Falls Expressway Thursday morning. All lanes have since reopened.
It happened early Thursday morning northbound just before Ruxton Road.
An investigation is underway.
All lanes blocked NB on the Jones Falls Expressway before Ruxton Rd #WJZ pic.twitter.com/UlRQej86ep
— Kristy Breslin (@WJZKBreslin) May 20, 2021
.@mdsp Troopers from the Golden Ring Barrack and Maryland State Police Crash Team remain on the scene of a 2 vehicle fatal crash. Updates as more information become available. https://t.co/aAItyyoOGJ
— MD State Police (@MDSP) May 20, 2021
