BALTIMORE (WJZ) — An arrest was made in the murder of community leader Dante Barksdale, Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott said in a press release.

Garrick Powell was arrested in the January 2021 killing of Barksdale — who worked to build safer streets in the city. He was also a friend of the mayor.

“Earlier this year, Dante Barksdale – the heart and soul of Baltimore – became a victim of the very gun violence he was determined to prevent. But thanks to the diligent work of the Baltimore Police Department, a suspect in Dante’s murder has now been apprehended,” said Scott in a statement.

“My friend Dante turned his life around by working tirelessly to keep Baltimore neighborhoods safe from gun violence. As an outreach coordinator for Safe Streets, Dante was persistently present in our toughest communities to engage young people and impart healthier approaches to solving conflict,” Scott continued. “He believed that everyone has value and a purpose, and this sentiment continues to shape my leadership approach as mayor. I remain committed to working with Commissioner Harrison to build a safer Baltimore and fulfill Dante’s hope for young people across the city.”

The police commissioner thanked the men and women of his department for their diligence is identifying a suspect in the case.

“Dante embodied a message of redemption and peace, and used his own experience as a living testimony for young people to resolve conflicts without resorting to violence,” Harrison said. “I look forward to working with the State’s Attorney Office to ensure justice is served, and I remain committed to partnering with Mayor Scott and all of our communities to tackle gun violence in Baltimore.”

Barksdale murder was a blow to the city’s ongoing work of violence prevention, said Shantay Jackson, the director of the Mayor’s Office of Neighborhood Safety and Engagement

“The identification of a suspect in Dante’s murder leaves MONSE and the Safe Streets family with mixed feelings – sadness about the conditions that result in conflicts leading to murder, and relief that old wounds can finally heal,” Jackson said. We must continue to approach public safety through a public health lens and help young people find emotionally and behaviorally safe ways to address conflict.”