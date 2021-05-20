BALTIMORE (WJZ) — These flashes of light bring nearly instant relief to people like Kerry Levy who’s long struggled with dry eye.

“It’s really changed my life,” said Levy.

She was suffering from severe headaches from her dry eyes that made it difficult to work. She tried all kinds of different eye drops without much relief.

“I was so desperate. I was like I will try anything,” said Levy.

She turned to a different kind of treatment that many dermatologists have been using for years. It’s called Intensive Pulsed Light Therapy and it treats the root cause of dry eye.

Dr. Brett Levinson has been helping patients using the treatment for the last seven years. He is one of only a few doctors in Baltimore that offer the service. It’s one of his most common treatments that are usually very successful.

“The oil glands of the eyelids get blocked. We use this technique to heat up the oil glands and squeeze them out,” said Dr. Levinson. “Most people say I felt better right away and the effect lasted a few weeks. We do a second round that’ll last several months.”

Patients do have to come back every few months and get light therapy again to continue treating the problem. It’s not covered by insurance but patients like Kerry say it’s completely worth it.

“It really has kept me functioning,” said Levy.

Dr. Levinson charges $220 for each treatment of both eyes.