GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WJZ) — Early Sunday morning, Anne Arundel County Police Officer Hannigan, was in Glen Burnie and saw a car on fire after a crash on I-97. Without hesitation, he ran to save the man inside.

“I got there. I saw the car and the only thing I thought was I need to get this person out,” Officer Hannigan told WJZ.

Jeff McGuire was trapped inside. The driver’s side door of his Honda Accord was pinned shut. There was fire on the passenger’s side and out of nowhere someone’s hand reached in and grabbed him.

“He changed my life in a lot of different aspects and gave me a different outlook,” said McGuire. “I shouldn’t be walking away alive at all and I am and I’m grateful for what he did.”

McGuire reached out to Anne Arundel County Police to ask if could thank the officer in person — on Thursday that happened.

“I grew up not really liking cops at all but my outlook on cops is totally different now,” said McGuire.

“That’s why I became a police officer to do that and help save lives. Even if it’s 1 or 2 lives I’m able to touch that’s what really matters,” said Officer Hannigan.

McGuire has some bruising to his arm and abdomen but in a situation that was life or death, McGuire walked away with his life.

“I appreciate Hannigan so much. So does my sister, brother, stepmom and all my friends,” said McGuire.