ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Annapolis is gearing up for the U.S. Naval Academy Commissioning Week Blue Angels Air Show next week.
The U.S. Coast Guard has set up an area across the Severn River for maritime public to enjoy the show safely.
The show will happen during the Naval Academy’s graduation on Tuesday, May 25 and Wednesday, May 26 between 9:30 a.m. and 5 p.m.
According to the Coast Guard,
The regulated area will include the Severn River from shoreline to shoreline bounded to the northwest by a line drawn along the U.S.-50 fixed highway bridge. The regulated area is bounded to the southeast by a line drawn from U.S. Naval Academy Light at latitude 38°58’39.5″ N., longitude 076°28’49” W., thence southeast to a point 1,500 yards ESE of Chinks Point, MD at latitude 38°57’41” N., longitude 076°27’36” W., thence northeast to Greenbury Point at latitude 38°58’27.7″ N., longitude 076°27’16.4″ W. The effect will be to restrict vessel traffic on the Severn River and College Creek.
There will be temporary access channel defined by floating markers and will be set on May 24.
All boaters and people within the regulated area must obey directions from the U.S. Coast Guard Event Patrol Commander or their designated patrol craft. The Event Patrol Commander and designated patrol craft can be contacted on Marine Band Radio, VHF-FM Channel 16 while the regulated area is established.