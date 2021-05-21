COVID LATESTMaryland To Give Away $40K For 40 Days To Vaccinated Residents, $2M In Total Prize Money
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police said a man was shot in downtown Baltimore near Lexington Market Friday afternoon.

Police responded to the 200 block of West Lexington Street around 1:20 p.m. and found the man shot. He was transported to an area hospital, where police say he remains in critical condition.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

