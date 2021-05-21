BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police said a man was shot in downtown Baltimore near Lexington Market Friday afternoon.
Police responded to the 200 block of West Lexington Street around 1:20 p.m. and found the man shot. He was transported to an area hospital, where police say he remains in critical condition.
We were at N. Lexington and Howard for another story when my photographer said he heard what sounded like a gunshot. At least one block was inaccessible because of the police activity.
Will update you if we get more info from police. @wjz pic.twitter.com/VgGA9T7TVzREAD MORE: Stimulus Check Update: Will You Get A Fourth Relief Payment?
Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.