WASHINGTON (WJZ) — Panda lovers in Washington, D.C. will get their first look in nearly a year of the nation’s beloved giant pandas as the Smithsonian National Zoo reopens Friday.
The zoo will open conservatively, with a limited number of free advanced passes. The zoo will work up to about 6,000 daily visitors.
Welcome back to the Zoo!🦁 🐘 🐼 🐺 It's grrrrrreart to see you. Check out all of the Zoo's safety and entry guidelines before your visit: https://t.co/GayMiE3riw pic.twitter.com/MNYi2EFIu8
— National Zoo (@NationalZoo) May 21, 2021