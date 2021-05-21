COVID LATESTMaryland To Give Away $40K For 40 Days To Vaccinated Residents, $2M In Total Prize Money
By CBS Baltimore Staff
WASHINGTON (WJZ) — Panda lovers in Washington, D.C. will get their first look in nearly a year of the nation’s beloved giant pandas as the Smithsonian National Zoo reopens Friday.

The zoo will open conservatively, with a limited number of free advanced passes. The zoo will work up to about 6,000 daily visitors.

CBS Baltimore Staff