BALTIMORE (WJZ) – In an effort to help struggling businesses in Mount Vernon, the Downtown Partnership of Baltimore came up with the Charles Street Promenade.
This one-day event shut down Charles Street from Saratoga to North Avenue, leaving it open to foot traffic so people can move safely and freely while supporting businesses.
The event was so successful, that even with the state’s Covid numbers improving and restrictions being lifted they decided to bring it back.
“People see the reopening and they want to experience it,” said Shelonda Stokes, president of the Downtown Partnership. “This is a way for us to safely come out, engage, connect and get that personal human touch that we’ve been missing.”
Baltimore resident Elena Russinoff thinks it's a great idea.
“These businesses have taken a big hit from Covid, and I think this is the best way to come out here and show them support,” she said.
Phil Han, owner of the restaurant Dooby’s, says he saw how the first one brought in customers.
“So whether that’s us here at Dooby’s, or sprites and wine shops or any one of our neighborhood small businesses and that just good for the city and also particularly for Mt. Vernon,” Han. said.
Downtown Partnership surveyed businesses and residents in the area, asking them about shutting the streets and the majority of them support it. They said they hope to do more events like this in the future.