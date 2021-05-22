ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland reported 521 new COVID-19 cases Saturday as hospitalizations dropped below 500, according to data from the state health department.
More than 2.74 million Marylanders are fully vaccinated. State officials also reported that the state positivity rate fell to 2.04%. It’s the lowest positivity rate on record since the start of the pandemic.READ MORE: Maryland Makes Waves As Millions Get Vaccinated
Hospitalizations went down by 31, now at 490 people hospitalized for the virus. Of those hospitalized, 356 are in acute care and 134 are in the ICU.
Since the pandemic began, there are 458,048 total confirmed cases and 8,799 deaths.
There are 2,742,843 Marylanders fully vaccinated. The state has administered 5,855,655 doses so far. Of those, 3,112,812 are first doses with 18,089 administered in the last day. They have given out 2,518,386 are second doses, 27,572 in the last day.
The state began to administer the Johnson & Johnson vaccine again in April, after the CDC and FDA lifted their pause on the vaccine due to a rare blood clot found in some women.
A total of 224,457 Marylanders have received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, 1,441 in the last day.READ MORE: Deadly Encounter: Police Body Cameras Show Chaos, Shooting of Suspect Following Woodlawn Triple Murder
The state reports 67.6% of all adults in Maryland have received at least one shot of the vaccine.
CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES:
- Coronavirus Resources: How To Get Help In Maryland
- TIMELINE: Coronavirus In Maryland, Tracking The Spread And Vaccinations
- Latest coronavirus stories from WJZ
- Latest CDC Guidelines
Here’s a breakdown of the numbers:
By County
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Allegany
|6,971
|(207)
|0*
|Anne Arundel
|43,617
|(601)
|0*
|Baltimore
|65,361
|(1,491)
|0*
|Baltimore City
|52,627
|(1,089)
|0*
|Calvert
|4,203
|(77)
|0*
|Caroline
|2,330
|(25)
|0*
|Carroll
|9,448
|(234)
|0*
|Cecil
|6,261
|(137)
|0*
|Charles
|10,767
|(194)
|0*
|Dorchester
|2,816
|(50)
|0*
|Frederick
|19,714
|(316)
|0*
|Garrett
|2,026
|(62)
|0*
|Harford
|16,498
|(273)
|0*
|Howard
|19,158
|(227)
|0*
|Kent
|1,345
|(44)
|0*
|Montgomery
|70,677
|(1,494)
|0*
|Prince George’s
|84,746
|(1,464)
|0*
|Queen Anne’s
|2,979
|(46)
|0*
|St. Mary’s
|6,001
|(124)
|0*
|Somerset
|2,600
|(38)
|0*
|Talbot
|2,152
|(37)
|0*
|Washington
|14,512
|(278)
|0*
|Wicomico
|7,622
|(153)
|0*
|Worcester
|3,617
|(98)
|0*
|Data not available
|0
|(40)
|0*
By Age Range and Gender
|Age/Gender
|Cases
|Deaths
|0-9
|25,694
|(3)
|0*
|10-19
|47,177
|(6)
|1*
|20-29
|84,002
|(40)
|1*
|30-39
|78,466
|(98)
|6*
|40-49
|68,287
|(258)
|5*
|50-59
|68,209
|(743)
|28*
|60-69
|45,418
|(1,472)
|18*
|70-79
|24,957
|(2,232)
|40*
|80+
|15,838
|(3,945)
|92*
|Data not available
|0
|(2)
|0*
|Female
|239,599
|(4,258)
|92*
|Male
|218,449
|(4,541)
|99*
|Unknown Gender
|0
|(0)
|0*
By Race and EthnicityMORE NEWS: State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby Responds After Video Appears To Show Her Give An Obscene Gesture To Keith Davis Jr. Supporter
|Race/Ethnicity
|Cases
|Deaths
|African-American (NH)
|141,836
|(3,146)
|70*
|Asian (NH)
|11,068
|(301)
|8*
|White (NH)
|161,793
|(4,437)
|98*
|Hispanic
|69,306
|(790)
|15*
|Other (NH)
|21,367
|(87)
|0*
|Data not available
|52,678
|(38)
|0*
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.