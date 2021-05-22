COVID LATESTHospitalizations Drop Below 500, 2.74M Marylanders Fully Vaccinated
By CBS Baltimore Staff
COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WJZ) — University of Maryland and Prince George’s County Police are investigating after a report of shots fired near the College Park campus.

Police responded to the 4700 block of Berwyn House Road, east of Baltimore Avenue just before 10 p.m.

They say they believe the suspect or suspects are no longer in the area. There were also no injuries reported.

Police say they will continue to patrol the area.

