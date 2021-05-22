COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WJZ) — University of Maryland and Prince George’s County Police are investigating after a report of shots fired near the College Park campus.
Police responded to the 4700 block of Berwyn House Road, east of Baltimore Avenue just before 10 p.m.READ MORE: Waldorf Couple Among Six Charged In Alleged Drug Distribution Conspiracy
They say they believe the suspect or suspects are no longer in the area. There were also no injuries reported.
Police say they will continue to patrol the area.READ MORE: Worker Hurt In Fall From Ocean City Building Saturday
MORE NEWS: State Offers Text Number To Find Vaccine Clinic Locations
(2/2) UMPD will continue to patrol the area. If you see suspicious activity, report it to police immediately.
— UMD Police Dept. (@UMPD) May 23, 2021
Stay with WJZ on this developing story. To get breaking news alerts, download our app now