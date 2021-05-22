BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City Fire officials said man was injured after a SUV crashed into a Hampden home Saturday morning.
The man was transported to an area hospital with unknown injuries.
Th accident took place just before noon in the 3400 block of Roland Ave. Police are trying to find out what caused the SUV he was driving to leave the road.
Nobody inside of the home was injured in the crash. It remains under investigation.
The vehicle has since been removed from the home and fire crews have cleared the area.
