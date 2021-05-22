BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It’s a beautiful weekend to be spend time at the Inner Harbor. But if you’re a city resident, you may want to rideshare or walk.
Construction along East Pratt and Baltimore streets is creating gridlock downtown.
Three lanes merge to one along E. Pratt Street between S. Gay Street and Constellation Way.
The city’s Department of Transportation said the lane closures will be in effect through 9 p.m. Sunday.
Then East Baltimore Street is also closed to traffic at President Street.
DOT some other closures, click here for more information.