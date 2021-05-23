RANDALLSTOWN, Md. (WJZ) – Baltimore County Police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing 15-year-old Randallstown boy whom they said suffers from cognitive impairment and emotional distress.
Rykeem Gaines was last seen Saturday at 7 a.m. in the 9300 block of Edway Circle, police said.
He is 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighs 110 pounds and was last seen wearing a black, long-sleeved shirt and glasses, police said. He may have headed toward Baltimore, possibly on an Maryland Transit Administration bus.
Rykeem still has not returned home or been found as of Sunday, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the department's Woodlawn Precinct at 410-887-1340.
#MISSING: Rykeem Gaines (15), 5'2, 110lbs wearing blk long sleeved shirt & glasses. LS 5/22/21 at 7am in the 9300 block of Edway Circle, 21133. May be headed to Baltimore City or on an MTA bus. Suffers cognitive impairment & emotional distress. Call 911 if seen/have info. ^RR pic.twitter.com/iy5lQEo4Zw
