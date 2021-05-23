BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Baltimore drug dealer has been sentenced to 9 years in federal prison for possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking.
Daniel Taylor, 36, was sentenced to 9 years in prison followed by 5 years of supervised release by a federal judge on Friday.READ MORE: Baltimore Humane Society Seeks Foster Volunteers To Bottle-Feed Kittens
According to his plea agreement, from June 2020 to August 2020, Taylor conspired with others to distribute cocaine in Baltimore. During a recorded conversation with an inmate, Taylor spoke in code terms stating that he was “moving the girl on the block.” “Girl” is the term used the refer to cocaine and “the block” is an area where narcotics are sold.READ MORE: Baltimore County Police Seek Missing Rykeem Gaines, 15
On August 20, 2020, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), executed a search warrant at Taylor’s Baltimore home. Authorities recovered a 12-gauge shotgun, 5 rounds of 12-gauge ammunition, and 2 rounds of 12-gauge shotgun slugs.
Taylor later admitted that he possessed the firearm in furtherance of the cocaine distribution conspiracy.MORE NEWS: Jody Lynn Seibert of Aberdeen Killed In Fatal Parkton Crash