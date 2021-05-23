ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) – Anglers wanting to get on the water and catch fish will be able to for free three times this summer.
The Maryland Department of Natural Resources has set June 5 and 12 and July 4 as days when fishing licenses, trout stamps or registrations will not be required. The first two Saturdays in June and Independence Day are set aside annually for anyone to catch any finfish in any tidal and nontidal waters as long as it's for recreational purposes. All anglers must follow current size and catch limits found in the department's fishing and crabbing guide.
The department also has dozens of other resources to help new or experienced anglers, including angler access maps, Click Before You Cast environmental monitoring reports, and fish identification charts.
Anyone 16 or older fishing on any other days must possess a license, which can be obtained or renewed online or on the department’s mobile app.