By CBS Baltimore Staff
PASADENA, Md. (WJZ) – Parts of Stoney Creek in Pasadena have been closed Sunday to swimming, kayaking, paddle boarding and other direct water contact following a 6,500 gallon wastewater spill, the Anne Arundel County Health Department said.

The affected areas are Elizabeth’s Landing, Lombardee Beach and Sunset Beach after a force main break on Nabbs Creek Road in Glen Burnie caused the spill, according to a department statement.

The department will collect water samples and lift the advisory when test results show the bacterial levels are acceptable for direct water contact.

The department also has posted signs announcing the closure and advises those who have come in contact with the affected to wash with soap and water immediately. Clothing also should be washed.

For more information, visit the department’s web page.

CBS Baltimore Staff