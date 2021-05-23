COVID LATEST17 Deaths Reported Sunday, Hospitalizations & Positivity Rate Down
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Carroll County, Keymar, Maryland State Highway Administration, road work

KEYMAR, Md. (WJZ) – The State Highway Administration will start road work to improve the surface of Route 194 in Keymar, Carroll County Monday.

Crews will start resurfacing the road, also known as Francis Scott Key Highway, between the Little Pipe Creek Bridge north of Keymar Road and Big Pipe Creek south of Keysville Bruceville Road at 8 a.m. Work is expected to be complete by July.

Work will be each weekday from 8 a.m to 4 p.m. Crews will use a flagging operation, and signs, cones and barrels will notify motorists of the work zone.

A list of all major SHA projects is available at http://roads.maryland.gov.

