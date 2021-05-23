KEYMAR, Md. (WJZ) – The State Highway Administration will start road work to improve the surface of Route 194 in Keymar, Carroll County Monday.
Crews will start resurfacing the road, also known as Francis Scott Key Highway, between the Little Pipe Creek Bridge north of Keymar Road and Big Pipe Creek south of Keysville Bruceville Road at 8 a.m. Work is expected to be complete by July.READ MORE: Fish Without A License In Maryland June 5 and 12 and July 4
Work will be each weekday from 8 a.m to 4 p.m. Crews will use a flagging operation, and signs, cones and barrels will notify motorists of the work zone.READ MORE: Blue Crabs Increases Regency Furniture Stadium Capacity to 100 percent
A list of all major SHA projects is available at http://roads.maryland.gov.MORE NEWS: House Fire Reported In Fells Point On Sunday Afternoon